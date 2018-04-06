AP Interview: Sierra Leone's new leader pledges unity

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Sierra Leone's new president in an interview with The Associated Press is pledging to avoid the "ethnic cleansing" of clearing out government posts for his supporters.

Julius Maada Bio spoke the day after winning the West African nation's runoff election. The former opposition candidate and military leader now faces the challenge of helping the country of 7 million people recover from the devastating Ebola epidemic of 2014-2016.

Bio says that "no Sierra Leonean should feel threatened by my ascension to power. I am not going to discriminate. National cohesion is very much a part of my program."

Defeated candidate Samura Kamara has said the former ruling All Peoples Congress party intends to take "appropriate legal action" against the election results.