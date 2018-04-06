Arkansas group backs out of festival with dropped turkeys

YELLVILLE, Ark. — The sponsor of a northern Arkansas festival during which live turkeys are dropped from an airplane says it will no longer promote the event.

The Yellville Chamber of Commerce said Friday that while its goal is to promote local businesses, the Turkey Trot festival has become detrimental to them. It's not yet known whether the event will continue under a different sponsor.

Yellville has held the festival for 72 years, billing the second weekend of October as a homecoming event for the town. The tradition of a "Phantom Pilot" dropping live birds to crowds below began 50 years ago.