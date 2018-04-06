Bomb near mosque in Syrian capital kills 1, wounds 6

BEIRUT — Syrian state media is reporting that a bomb has exploded near a mosque in the capital Damascus killing one person and wounding six others.

State news agency SANA said Friday's blast occurred in the northeastern neighbourhood of Barzeh close to al-Khansaa mosque.

Such explosions have been rare in Damascus recently.

Barzeh is close to the eastern Damascus suburb of Harasta that opposition fighters evacuated last month following weeks of a crushing government offensive on eastern Ghouta.