Boss buzzing you after hours? NYC might let you say buzz off

In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 photo, Arlene Pitterson poses for a photo in New York. Council-member Rafael Espinal has proposed legislation that would bar employers from requiring employees to check and respond to non-emergency emails, texts and other electronic communications sent outside of regular work hours, or retaliating against them if they didn‚Äôt. The bill would be intended to make life better for people like Pitterson, a marketing and event planning consultant in Brooklyn, who recalled one boss routinely pestering her with late-night emails, then grew upset when she didn‚Äôt reply. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Technology that once promised freedom from the office has instead become a ball and chain in its own right. It's blurred the lines between work hours and, well, any other hours.

A New York City Council member wants to put a stop to that.

Rafael Espinal has proposed legislation that would bar employers from requiring employees to check and respond to non-emergency emails, texts and other electronic communications sent outside of regular work hours, or retaliating against them if they didn't.

The recently introduced legislation is only in the beginning stages, with initial committee hearings expected sometime in June.

Doubters wonder how it could work, especially in always-buzzing New York City.

