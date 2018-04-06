Cleric seeks apology from Iran state TV for insulting Arabs

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian cleric says the state-sanctioned broadcaster owes an apology to the country's Arab minority for insulting them in a recent program.

The Semi-official Tasnim news agency on Friday quoted Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari, prayer leader of the Khuzestan provincial capital Ahwaz, as saying state TV Channel 2 should apologize.

Heidari was apparently referring to a children's program in March that showed figurines of various minorities in Iran's provinces while ignoring Arabs. The majority of Iran's population is Persian but nearly half the 4 million population of Khuzestan are Arab.

Since then, foreign-based media have reported protests in Khuzestan over the incident.