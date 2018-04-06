Driver dies after wreck, truck hangs from Dallas overpass

DALLAS — The cab of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer is dangling from an overpass and the driver is dead after a fiery collision involving several vehicles on an interstate near downtown Dallas.

At least three other vehicles were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Interstate 30 in Old East Dallas. Dallas sheriff's officials say at least one other person is injured. The tractor-trailer burst into flames and the truck driver later died at a hospital.

The charred remains of the cab are hanging precipitously from a highway guardrail and debris from the rig has fallen onto a road below.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. Authorities say a car may have struck the tractor-trailer from behind.