Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

NEW YORK — Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy's improperly accessed user data nearly three years ago.

The company's chief operating officer told NBC's Today show that Facebook is now undertaking that audit. Sandberg said that at the time, Facebook received legal assurances that Cambridge Analytica had deleted the improperly obtained information.

"What we didn't do is the next step of an audit and we're trying to that now," she said.