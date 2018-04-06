Fraudster who claimed to be Grenfell victim gets 4 1/2 years

LONDON — A judge in London has sentenced a fraudster to 4 1/2 years in prison for posing as a survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to collect money and donations.

Joyce Msokeri, 47, had falsely claimed that her husband and sister-in-law had died in the west London blaze that killed 71 people in 2017. She lived miles away and was not married.

Msokeri claimed around 19,000 pounds ($26,700) in cash donations and goods including electronics, handbags and hotel costs. Authorities say she could have taken more than 200,000 pounds ($282,000) had she not been caught.

Judge Michael Grieve chastised Msokeri, saying that her "greed" in taking advantage of the tragedy "was insatiable."