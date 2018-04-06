News / World

Hopper Penn, girlfriend released from Nebraska jail

LINCOLN, Neb. — Actor Hopper Penn and his girlfriend have been released from jail after they were arrested on drug charges in Nebraska.

A jail dispatcher says the 24-year-old Penn and actress Uma Von Wittkamp were released Thursday after posting bond.

Penn is the son of Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn and "House of Cards" actress Robin Wright. Von Wittkamp played a role in the 2015 film short "Endings, Inc."

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper stopped the couple's car Wednesday after they allegedly failed to signal on Interstate 80. The trooper says he found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in the car.

Penn has admitted to using methamphetamine in the past, but said he sought treatment after his father confronted him.

