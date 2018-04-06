How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended the week the way they began it: tumbling as investors worry that tariffs and harsh words between the U.S. and China will touch off a trade war that derails the global economy. That came with the U.S. considering duties on an additional $100 billion in goods imported from China.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 58.37 points, or 2.2 per cent , to 2,604.47.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 572.46 points, or 2.3 per cent , to 23,932.76.

The Nasdaq composite tumbled 161.44 points, or 2.3 per cent , to 6,915.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 29.63 points, or 1.9 per cent , to 1,513.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 36.40 points, or 1.4 per cent .

The Dow fell 170.35 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq skidded 148.33 points, or 2.1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 declined 16.13 points, or 1.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 69.14 points, or 2.6 per cent .

The Dow is down 786.46 points, or 3.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 11.72 points, or 0.2 per cent .