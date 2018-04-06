Hungary's main parties hold last rallies before Sunday vote

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Hungary's main political parties are holding their last major rallies before Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned again about the supposed dangers of mass migration during his speech on Friday.

Speaking in the city of Szekesfehervar, where Hungarian kings were crowned for centuries, Orban reiterated a supposed plot claiming that the opposition parties — in cahoots with the United Nations, the European Union and financier George Soros — will settle "the first 10,000 migrants in Hungary this year," if they win the elections.

Gergely Karacsony, the leading left-wing candidate, and Gabor Vona, of the nationalist Jobbik party, were also holding rallies to motivate voters to cast ballots in their support.