Indonesia fishing boat rescues 5 Muslim Rohingya off Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — An Indonesian fishing boat has rescued a group of five Muslim Rohingya found in weak condition off its westernmost Aceh province.

Local search and rescue official Abdul Musafir says the group of two women and three men were brought ashore early Friday and admitted to a hospital in East Aceh District. Musafir says the group told officials that five people died during their 20-day ordeal at sea.

Musafir says it wasn't clear where they travelled from but the five were found in their boat at sea Monday by a fishing boat.