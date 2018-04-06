Man arrested by corrupt Baltimore cops cleared posthumously

BALTIMORE — The conviction of a man arrested by corrupt officers in the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force has been cleared posthumously.

The Baltimore Sun reports city prosecutors came across Keith Kelly's case while researching convictions touched by the task force. When they tried to find Kelly, they were told he had died four months earlier.

Several members of the task force have been convicted of federal racketeering and found to have stolen from citizens, lied on official paperwork and clocked unworked overtime pay. Kelly's conviction relied on the testimony of three officers who have pleaded guilty in the case.

On Wednesday, assistant public defender Deborah Levi told Kelly's mother, Ethel Carter, about the ruling.

Carter said she's glad it worked out in her son's favour .

___