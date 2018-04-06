Marine vessel may have caused leaks into Straits of Mackinac

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a coolant fluid leak this week from submerged electric cables into the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan may have been caused by a marine vessel.

Ensign Pamela Manns said Friday that the Coast Guard is investigating the cause.

The Coast Guard says about 600 gallons (2,270 litres ) of mineral-based synthetic oil escaped into the Straits of Mackinac, which is between Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas. The two cables are operated by Wisconsin-based American Transmission Company, which has taken them out of service.