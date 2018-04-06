Michigan man shot in neck with arrow unsure if he was target

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A southwestern Michigan man who was shot in the neck with an arrow while searching for deer antlers says he's not sure if he was targeted or if the shooting was accidental.

Michael Downey tells WWMT-TV that after being shot March 25 he grabbed the arrow's shaft and "held it in place." He made it to his car and drove for help.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the shooting in a remote area of Van Buren County's Almena Township.

The 61-year-old Downey was wearing a hunting vest and says the arrow could have been shot carelessly by an inexperienced hunter.

The television station reports that Wednesday was the first time investigators were able to speak with Downey because of his wounds.

