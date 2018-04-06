Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
A
A
Share via Email
SWEDEN, N.Y. — Authorities say a woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in rural western New York.
Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles (24
Court papers say Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.
Police were responding to a call about a suicidal person with a knife.
Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.
___
Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com