South Carolina congressman draws gun at constituent meeting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina congressman has pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.

News outlets report Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman placed the .38- calibre gun on a table during Friday's meeting at a Rock Hill restaurant. Noman said he wasn't going to be "a Gabby Giffords," referring to the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a grocery store during a constituent gathering in 2011.

Norman said he'll display his gun at future constituent meetings.