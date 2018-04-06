South Carolina congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina congressman has pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.
News outlets report Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman placed the .38-
Norman said he'll display his gun at future constituent meetings.
School teacher Lori Carter of Charlotte, North Carolina, said she thought the move was contradictory because there was nothing to prevent her from grabbing the gun and Norman didn't know if someone there didn't have a mental health issue.