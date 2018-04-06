Teen accused of shooting 2 students decides to plead guilty

URBANA, Ohio — A teen accused of shooting two students at an Ohio high school changed his mind about a trial and pleaded guilty.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi says 18-year-old Ely Serna was convicted Friday of attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.

Serna faces up to 23 1/2 years in prison at sentencing on May 2.

Serna had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the January 2017 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty, roughly 55 miles (89 kilometres ) northwest of Columbus.

One teen survived critical injuries. Another suffered minor injuries.

Defence attorney Dennis Lieberman says Serna didn't want to put the victims, their families and the school through a trial.