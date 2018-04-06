Texas professor found dead amid school policy controversy

AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas professor at the centre of a scandal over the school's failure to discipline employees for off-campus crimes has been found dead.

Tenured pharmacy professor Richard Morrisett was discovered in his home Thursday night.

A statement Friday by Gregory Fenves, president of the University of Texas System's flagship Austin campus, didn't provide a cause of death but said, "We recognize these are difficult times on campus."

Morrisett last year pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. The Austin American-Statesman reported recently that he wasn't disciplined by the school.