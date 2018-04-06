The Latest: Brazilians protest as Lula's arrest looms

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil — The Latest on the looming arrest of Brazil's ex-President "Lula" (all times local):

2:36 p.m.

Demonstrators for and against the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are taking to the streets across Brazil.

Da Silva has a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to turn himself into authorities after a federal judge issued an arrest order to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction.

The Globo television network's G1 internet portal said demonstrators took to the streets in more than a dozen Brazilian states Friday to show their support for the former leader.

G1 said detractors traded insults with supporters of "Lula" in the political capital of Brasilia. Police also seized knifes and sticks.