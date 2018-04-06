US says Mexican music promoter laundered money for cartel

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Treasury Department says a prominent Mexican concert promoter laundered money for the Jalisco drug cartel.

The department named promoter Jesus Perez Alvear, better known as Chucho Perez, to the foreign narcotics kingpins list on Friday. The designation freezes his U.S. assets and bars Americans from doing business with him.

Alvear has been active in promoting large regional concerts throughout Mexico and representing major names in the country's banda and norteno musical scene.

On Friday, the department also named Venezuelan-Italian fashion photographer Miguel Jose Leone Martinez to the list.