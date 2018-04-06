USGS records 2 small earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma

COVINGTON, Okla. — The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded two earthquakes in northwestern Oklahoma, the largest with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7.

The USGS reports the larger quake struck at 10:07 a.m. Friday near Covington, two minutes after a magnitude 3.1 quake was recorded in the same area about 56 miles (90 kilometres ) northwest of Oklahoma City.

An emergency management official has not returned a phone call seeking comment, but geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.