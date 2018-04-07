Air France strike gathers steam; third of flights cancelled
PARIS —
Saturday's one-day walkout is affecting international and domestic travel, notably a quarter of flights at Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports. Air France is urging passengers to check the status of their flights and offering to change tickets for free.
It's the fifth Air France strike since February, and the number of cancelled flights is rising. Unions this week announced more strikes this month to coincide with national rail walkouts.
Air France unions want 6
The strikes cost Air France millions of euros a day..