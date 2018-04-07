American Revolution Museum winning battle for tourists
PHILADELPHIA — The Museum of the American Revolution is a year old this month and officials say it has landed a decisive victory in capturing tourists' attention in a city with lots of competition.
A museum spokesman says the public's positive reaction and debates amid the exhibits shows "the American Revolution has incredible relevance."
A spokeswoman for the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said the museum was "much needed" in Philadelphia to also tell the stories that Native Americans, African-Americana and women played in the Revolution.