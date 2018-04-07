American Revolution Museum winning battle for tourists

PHILADELPHIA — The Museum of the American Revolution is a year old this month and officials say it has landed a decisive victory in capturing tourists' attention in a city with lots of competition.

In honour of its first birthday on April 19, also the anniversary of the "shot heard round the world" at the Battle of Lexington and Concord, the museum is making some additions while holding the line on its most popular exhibits.

A museum spokesman says the public's positive reaction and debates amid the exhibits shows "the American Revolution has incredible relevance."