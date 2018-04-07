News / World

American Revolution Museum winning battle for tourists

FILE - This April 4, 2017, file photo shows a display of weapons used during the Revolutionary War, including a fife and drum, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The museum, which celebrates its first anniversary on April 19, has met expectations and it is in a healthy financial position. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - This April 4, 2017, file photo shows a display of weapons used during the Revolutionary War, including a fife and drum, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The museum, which celebrates its first anniversary on April 19, has met expectations and it is in a healthy financial position. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The Museum of the American Revolution is a year old this month and officials say it has landed a decisive victory in capturing tourists' attention in a city with lots of competition.

In honour of its first birthday on April 19, also the anniversary of the "shot heard round the world" at the Battle of Lexington and Concord, the museum is making some additions while holding the line on its most popular exhibits.

A museum spokesman says the public's positive reaction and debates amid the exhibits shows "the American Revolution has incredible relevance."

A spokeswoman for the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said the museum was "much needed" in Philadelphia to also tell the stories that Native Americans, African-Americana and women played in the Revolution.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular