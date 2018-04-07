German police: Car crashes into crowd in Muenster, some dead
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.
The German news agency dpa reported, citing anonymous sources, that the car drove into the crowd.