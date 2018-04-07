Maine community creates massive ice carousel on frozen lake
SINCLAIR, Maine — Residents in a Maine town believe they've created the world's largest ice carousel on a frozen lake.
About 100 volunteers cut a circle in the ice that's 427 feet (130
Mike Cyr, one of the organizers, announced, "we got 'er spinning!"
He says the ice carousel is big enough to break the world record held by a town in Finland. A surveying team confirmed the measurements on Saturday.
Volunteers used augurs to bore more than 1,300 holes, along with chain saws and other equipment, to cut the massive hole in lake ice that was 30 inches thick. They waited for warmer weather to get it spinning.
