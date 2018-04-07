Manafort challenges Mueller search of storage locker

WASHINGTON — FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against him.

That's according to a partially redacted search warrant affidavit made public late Friday. Manafort is challenging the search as unlawful because an FBI agent entered the premises with the permission of a former Manafort employee who was on the lease. Manafort argues the employee didn't have authorization to let the agent onto the property.