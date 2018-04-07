Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Harvey-hit area

HOUSTON — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has toured a Houston neighbourhood that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The subdivision Prince Mohammed toured Saturday is made up of Habitat for Humanity homes that were flooded last year. The crown prince is wrapping up a marathon tour of the U.S. since arriving two weeks ago.

Volunteers from the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, had helped residents in that neighbourhood clean up after the storm damage.