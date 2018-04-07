Senate rivals try to score points on Messer campaign commute

INDIANAPOLIS — Senate candidate Luke Messer faces logistical difficulties as he tries to balance family life in the Washington, D.C., area with running a high-stakes campaign back in Indiana.

An event he missed in Kokomo on Wednesday due to a flight cancellation was just the latest in a substantial list of fundraising dinners and Republican events he's missed.

Messer says his own dad was absent and he wants to actively participate in his kids' lives. He tries to be home for dinner most days, coaches his son's basketball team and tries to make church on Sundays.