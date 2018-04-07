News / World

Senate rivals try to score points on Messer campaign commute

File - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Luke Messer speaks during the Indiana Republican Senate Primary Debate in Indianapolis. Messer was a no-show to an event in Kokomo with supporters on Wednesday, April 4 thanks to a cancelled flight. He missed Gov. Eric Holcomb's GOP fundraising dinner in November. And over the summer, he left an Anderson venue before Vice President Mike Pence name-checked him during a speech on the Republican-led tax overhaul. Such are the difficulties, and liabilities, Messer has created as he campaigns in an intense GOP primary while living nearly 600 miles away, in suburban Washington D.C. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Senate candidate Luke Messer faces logistical difficulties as he tries to balance family life in the Washington, D.C., area with running a high-stakes campaign back in Indiana.

An event he missed in Kokomo on Wednesday due to a flight cancellation was just the latest in a substantial list of fundraising dinners and Republican events he's missed.

Messer says his own dad was absent and he wants to actively participate in his kids' lives. He tries to be home for dinner most days, coaches his son's basketball team and tries to make church on Sundays.

But his opponents say he's been missing from the campaign trail. They note that Sens. Dick Lugar and Evan Bayh lost elections because they didn't spend enough time in the state.

