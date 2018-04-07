Sharpton, school survivor, announce anti-gun violence rally

NEW YORK — A survivor of the Florida school shooting has joined the Rev. Al Sharpton to announce a June rally against gun violence in New York.

Aalayah Eastmond, a junior at Stoneman Douglas High School, was at Sharpton's National Action Network in Harlem for the minister's weekly Saturday meetings.

Sixteen-year-old Eastmond was in class Feb. 14 when a gunman fired through a window, sparing her but eventually killing 17 people.

The June 2 rally is to start at Trump International Tower on Columbus Circle and proceed toward Fifth Avenue, where President Donald Trump's apartment is.