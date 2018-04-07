News / World

The Latest: Brazil's Lula says he will turn himself in

Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest in front of the Federal Police Department in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Da Silva, the once wildly popular leader, who rose from poverty to lead Latin America's largest nation, had until 5 p.m. local time Friday, to present himself to the police in Curitiba to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction, but he defied the order to turn himself in. (AP Photo/Denis Ferreira)

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil — The Latest on the looming arrest of Brazil's ex-President "Lula" (all times local):

1:08 p.m.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told supporters he will comply with an arrest warrant and turn himself in to police.

The former leader spoke on Saturday for the first time since Judge Sergio Moro issued a warrant for his arrest on Thursday.

Da Silva was to present himself to authorities by 5 p.m. Friday, but did not do so. Instead, he stayed holed up in a metal workers union that was the spiritual birthplace of his improbable rise to power in Latin America's largest nation.

Da Silva did not say where or when he would turn himself in. Party leaders have suggested it would be later Saturday.

