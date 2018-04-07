Violence claims more lives in Syrian capital and suburbs

BEIRUT — Syrian state media and opposition activists say government forces are pressing their offensive toward the last rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus under the cover of airstrikes as the violence claimed more lives.

The Army of Islam rebel group that controls the city of Douma said its fighters repelled all government attacks that began Friday, adding that 17 Syrian soldiers were killed.

State TV said Army of Islam fighters pelted several neighbourhoods in Damascus with mortar shells killing six civilians and wounding more than 30.

Syrian government forces resumed their offensive on Douma on Friday afternoon after a 10-day truce collapsed over disagreement regarding evacuation of opposition fighters.