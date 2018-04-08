Advocates: School gun clubs teach discipline, not violence

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — There are an estimated 5,000 gun teams at high schools and universities around the country. And for those who participate, their popularity hasn't waned. The youth who are involved, their coaches, and their parents say the shooting teams have had a positive influence on their lives.

What they say they learn? Discipline. Patience. Responsibility.

Critics worry that putting a firearm into the hands of a teen or young adult sends the wrong message in this era of school shootings and other gun-related violence.

JP O'Connor is a coach affiliated with the Olympic organization USA Shooting. He says he's teaching kids life skills and educating them about the safe and proper use of firearms.