Allegiant Air jet skids off snowy South Dakota runway
A
A
Share via Email
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — No one was hurt when an Allegiant Air passenger jet skidded off a snowy runway in South Dakota.
Allegiant spokeswoman Krysta Levy says Flight 456 carrying 155 passengers and six crew members from Las Vegas touched down at Sioux Falls Regional Airport just before noon Sunday when heavy snow and crosswinds caused the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 to slide 20 feet (6
Levy says passengers walked down the plane's rear stairs and were taken by buses to the terminal. She says no one was injured.
Maintenance workers are inspecting the jetliner. Levy says the plane came to rest with its front wheels in a patch of grass, and remained upright and level.
She says the return flight to Las Vegas was
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Doctor who treated Humboldt bus crash victims was prepared by experience in Syria
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye