Charter bus strikes bridge overpass on Long Island
A
A
Share via Email
LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview.
Authorities tell Newsday that the bus was carrying dozens of teenagers and adults.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Photos show the entire roof of the bus mangled.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Doctor who treated Humboldt bus crash victims was prepared by experience in Syria
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash