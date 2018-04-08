Confederacy exhibit displayed at Cincinnati's Freedom Center
Cincinnati has two new museum exhibits on the history and currency of the Confederacy.
"Confederate Currency: The Color of Money" and "Confederate Memory: Symbols, Controversy & Legacy" has opened at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
The first museum exhibit displays paintings of the money used in the Confederacy and southern states. The bank notes feature images of slavery in the
Christopher Miller, programs initiatives manager at the
The second exhibit examines revisionist history and national Confederate symbols such as the Confederate flag.
The exhibits run through July 13 at the
