Gunmen kill parish priest in eastern Congo after Sunday Mass

KINSHASA, Congo — A Catholic leader in Congo says gunmen have killed a parish priest after a Mass in Congo's eastern region.

The Rev. Emmanuel Kapitula in Kitchanga said armed men entered a room in Masisi where the priest, Etienne Nsengiunva, was eating with others on Sunday and shot him dead.

Kapitula called on the government to protect people and to investigate Nsengiunva's slaying.

The killing comes a week after another priest was kidnapped after celebrating Easter Sunday Mass. He was released Thursday.

Roman Catholic churches and activists have led nationwide demonstrations this year against Congolese President Joseph Kabila's extended rule.