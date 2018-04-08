Gunmen kill parish priest in eastern Congo after Sunday Mass
A
A
Share via Email
KINSHASA, Congo — A Catholic leader in Congo says gunmen have killed a parish priest after a Mass in Congo's eastern region.
The Rev. Emmanuel Kapitula in Kitchanga said armed men entered a room in Masisi where the priest, Etienne Nsengiunva, was eating with others on Sunday and shot him dead.
Kapitula called on the government to protect people and to investigate Nsengiunva's slaying.
The killing comes a week after another priest was kidnapped after celebrating Easter Sunday Mass. He was released Thursday.
Roman Catholic churches and activists have led nationwide demonstrations this year against Congolese President Joseph Kabila's extended rule.
The Catholic Church oversaw the signing of an accord a year ago that set a date for a new election in the mineral-rich country, but the election repeatedly has been postponed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Doctor who treated Humboldt bus crash victims was prepared by experience in Syria
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye
-
'We’d trade it all to have our kids back': Grief grips Humboldt after fatal bus crash