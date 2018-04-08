Johnny Cash's boyhood home among National Register nominees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The boyhood home of country music icon Johnny Cash is among 18 places in Arkansas that are being nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state review board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has approved all 18 properties under consideration.
Program spokesman Mark Christ says the board should hear back from the National Park Service within two months. Christ says at least 98
Cash lived in the house at Dyess from the age of 3 through high school. The structure was rejected by the National Register in February but the board was urged to resubmit the nomination.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
