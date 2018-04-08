Macedonia: Main opposition party files no-confidence motion

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's main opposition party has filed a non-confidence motion that blames the left-wing government for crime, growing corruption and economic stagnation.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the motion on Wednesday. Introduced by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party on Sunday, the measure has little chance of winning approval in Macedonia's 120-member parliament, where it and its allies control 53 seats.

The conservatives' motion accuses the coalition Cabinet of Prime minister Zoran Zaev of having "no capacity" to run the country.