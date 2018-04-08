Names of 2 Fort Campbell killed in helicopter crash released

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Fort Campbell officials on Sunday identified the victims as 37-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly and 28-year-old Warrant Officer James Casadona. Connolly was an instructor pilot and Casadona was a pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Officials say in a news release the AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed Friday night in a training area at the sprawling Army post that straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line. They were the only two people aboard the helicopter.

The statement says Connolly joined the Army in 2001 and Casadona joined in 2012.