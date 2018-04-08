National WW2 Museum: 100,592 visitors set 1-month record
NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum says it has shattered its record for the number of visitors in one month.
The museum in New Orleans says 100,592 guests checked out its displays during March. That's up 18
A news release says nearly 6.5 million visitors and more than 715,000 students have come to the museum since it opened on June 6, 2000.
President and CEO Stephen Watson says going over 100,000 visitors in a month is a major milestone for the museum.
It currently has five pavilions with two more planned. A conference
