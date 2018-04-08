Pakistan tribesmen rally against security forces in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Thousands of people from Pakistan's tribes have rallied in the northwestern city of Peshawar demanding the release of scores of suspects being held by authorities on alleged links to militants.

The participants chanted against security forces and carried portraits of relatives they claim went missing during military operations in recent years.

An estimated 15,000 people attended Sunday's rally organized by the Movement for Protection of Pashtuns group.

In his speech, organizer Manzoor Pashteen said they are calling for the "right to live without fear."

The group has become active since January when police killed a 27-year-old aspiring model from the tribes, Naqeeb Ullah, in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.