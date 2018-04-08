Police: Man struck and killed by high speed train in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a man has been hit and killed by a high speed train in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department announced on Twitter that a pedestrian was hit Sunday by a northbound Brightline train about 100 feet (30 metres ) south of a crossing. The pedestrian died at the scene, police say, adding they are seeking any witnesses.

Authorities say the pedestrian was the fourth person struck and killed by a high speed train since service began between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach earlier this year. Three others were hit and survived.