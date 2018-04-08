Police respond to disturbance at juvenile detention facility
SABILLASVILLE, Md. — Charges are pending after a disturbance at a juvenile detention facility in western Maryland in which at least three staffers were assaulted by inmates, authorities said Sunday.
Maryland state troopers and local sheriff's deputies were called to the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County about 11: 30 a.m. Sunday.
Police established a perimeter, and a Frederick County deputy trained as a negotiator spoke via radio with the juveniles thought to be leading the disturbance.
Officials said seven juveniles subsequently surrendered, and that troopers and deputies entered the facility and took an eighth juvenile into custody without incident.
Officials said there was no physical confrontation between responding police and inmates, and that all juveniles were accounted for, with no one escaping from the facility.
State police have begun a criminal investigation and said charges are pending.
