NEW YORK — The Latest on a fire at Trump Tower that killed a 67-year-old man (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The 67-year-old man who was killed in a blaze at New York City's Trump Tower was an art collector who spent time with Andy Warhol but later fell on harder financial times.

Todd Brassner died Saturday. A fire tore through his apartment on the 50th floor, sending smoke billowing through the windows.

Warhol made several references to spending time with Brassner in his posthumously published diaries. He also signed at least one print to him.

Propery records show Brassner had bought the apartment in 1996. He had filed for bankruptcy in recent years.

The Fire Department had not yet determined a cause for the fire .

Neither the president nor his family was in residence at the time.

___

12:15 a.m.

A raging fire that tore through a 50th-floor apartment at Trump Tower on Saturday killed a man inside and sent flames and thick, black smoke pouring from windows of the president's namesake skyscraper.

New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of the blaze is not yet known but the apartment was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m.

Sixty-seven-year-old Todd Brassner, who was in the apartment, was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

Officials said four firefighters also suffered minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.