Vigilantes in Mexican town kill 4 theft suspects
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the central Mexico state of Puebla say four men suspected of stealing a tractor-trailer have been killed by angry townspeople.
Puebla's secretary of public safety says in a statement the men had been arrested by local officers and were being held in the Yehualtepec police station.
More than 200 residents attacked the station Saturday, taking the suspects and burning the building.
The secretary says Sunday that the suspects were beaten to death before state police were sent to secure the area.
Vigilante killings occur periodically in Mexico, especially in some rural areas where residents have little faith in the justice system and the government presence is weak.
