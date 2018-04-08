Yosemite reopening after flooding from California deluge
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — Yosemite National Park officials say Yosemite Valley is reopening after flooding that washed out roads during a strong Pacific storm.
Forecasters said up to 6 inches (15
Roads within Yosemite Valley were swamped by up to 4 feet (1.2
The area was closed Friday as a powerful "Pineapple Express" storm moved through.
The heaviest rain was in the northern Sierra and in coastal counties from San Francisco north to Mendocino during a 48-hour period ending Saturday afternoon.
Flooding was also reported along the Truckee River near Lake Tahoe.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
'We’d trade it all to have our kids back': Grief grips Humboldt after fatal bus crash
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye
-
Significant snow possible as strengthening storm sets sights on Nova Scotia