Yosemite reopening after flooding from California deluge

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018, photo released by the National Park Service, roads in Yosemite Valley have been impacted by high water in Yosemite, Calif. Sections of Northside Drive, Southside Drive, and Sentinel Drive remain closed due to high water in the roadway. Parts of Yosemite National Park remained closed as the Merced River peaked several feet above flood stage through the Yosemite Valley. (National Park Service via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Yosemite National Park officials say Yosemite Valley is reopening after flooding that washed out roads during a strong Pacific storm.

Forecasters said up to 6 inches (15 centimetres ) of rain fell over two days as rivers swelled in Northern California.

Roads within Yosemite Valley were swamped by up to 4 feet (1.2 metres ) of water that affected electrical and water systems. Officials said most facilities would reopen at noon Sunday but traffic could be slow as cleanup work continues.

The area was closed Friday as a powerful "Pineapple Express" storm moved through.

The heaviest rain was in the northern Sierra and in coastal counties from San Francisco north to Mendocino during a 48-hour period ending Saturday afternoon.

Flooding was also reported along the Truckee River near Lake Tahoe.

