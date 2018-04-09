11 hurt when mall thieves use firecrackers as distraction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say 11 people were injured fleeing when jewelry store thieves set off firecrackers in a Florida mall to simulate gunshots.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived quickly at the Florida Mall near Orlando on Sunday evening after gunfire was reported. They quickly determined no shots were fired, but that firecrackers had been used as a distraction in a jewelry store theft.

Five of the injured were taken to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.