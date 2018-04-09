2 more earthquakes strike area of northwestern Oklahoma

COVINGTON, Okla. — Earthquakes are rattling part of northwest Oklahoma where more than a dozen temblors have struck since Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake of preliminary magnitude 4.3 at 5:22 a.m. Monday, nearly an hour after a magnitude 3.3 quake struck the area near Covington, about 55 miles (90 kilometres ) north of Oklahoma City.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg says there are no reports of injury or severe damage from any of the quakes, which have ranged in magnitude from 2.4 to 4.6.