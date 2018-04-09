Alabama university releases video views of twister

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama college that's still recovering from a tornado strike has released surveillance video showing what the storm looked like as it hit campus.

Jacksonville State University released a video compilation made from multiple cameras when a tornado touched down on March 19.

The video lasts nearly nine minutes. It includes views of a tree splitting in half outside the library and a case full of books toppling over inside the building.

Video taken inside a classroom building shows the suspended ceiling coming apart at the camera shifting as the twister struck there.